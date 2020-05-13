Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from mid-June

(@FahadShabbir)

Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of Moong from mid of June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of Moong from mid of June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield.

According to agriculture (Extension) department, Moong pulses are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc.

over maximum space.