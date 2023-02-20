Farmers advised to start Okra cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of okra (Bindi Tori) immediately and complete it by end of March to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP here Monday that from mid February to end of March was the most suitable time for okra cultivation.

Farmers should use recommended verities of okra as these varieties not onlyhave disease resistance but also give maximum yield, he added.