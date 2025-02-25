Farmers advised to start okra cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The agriculture experts advised farmers to start okra cultivation immediately as it would

bring a huge dividend for them due to its high demand during summer.

A spokesman for agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that okra often

called “Sabz Pari” is a highly profitable and widely popular summer vegetable. It is valued not

only for its nutritional benefits but also for financial gains it offers to farmers, he added.

He said that the period from mid-February to end-March is most suitable for okra cultivation.

However, growers should use seed of hybrid approved varieties which not only have better

resistance against pest and disease attack but also give a bumper production.

He said okra requires a warm and humid climate for its speedy growth. If the sky remains overcast or the temperature drops below 20 degrees centigrade, the okra germination is badly affected.

He recommended 10 to 12-kg of seeds per acre and said farmers should ensure proper drainage

for rainwater in okra fields as this step was essential for the best production.