UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Potato Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Farmers advised to start potato cultivation

The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of potato and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of potato and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium, etc.

He said that last half of September was most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, farmers should start its cultivation during September and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space of their lands.

