Farmers Advised To Start Rice Cultivation From May 20
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands and start cultivation of rice crop from May 20 for getting bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Wednesday that the best time for cultivation of rice crop varieties ARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133 and NIAB ARI-9 falls between May 25 and June 07 whereas Super Basmati can be cultivated from May 25 to June 20.
He said that from June 01 to 20 is the best time for cultivation of Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000 and Basmati-515. Similarly, Basmati-198 can be cultivated in the areas of Sahiwal and Okara from June 01 to June 15 while the suitable time for cultivation of Shaheen Basmati is from June 15 to 30.
He said that the growers have been advised to use approved varieties of the rice for cultivation as these varieties are not only disease resistant but also give maximum yield.
Among approved varieties include Super Basmati, Shaheen Basmati, Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000, Basmati-515, ARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133, NIAB ARI-9 and Basmati-198.
He asked the growers to start rice cultivation from May 20 and complete it before June 30 to get better and high production.
Saplings of Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000 and Basmati-515 should be transferred in the fields up to June 20 while Saheen Basmati can be cultivated up to June 30, he added.
He further said that experts of agriculture department are available for the consultation and guidance of the growers during office hours. The farmers should visit nearest office of agriculture department for assistance of experts, he added.
