Farmers Advised To Start Rice Nursery Immediately

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of rice nursery by using approved varieties of seeds as the period from May 20 to June 07 is the best for rice nursery.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that farmers should cultivate rice over maximum space of their land.

He said the government was also providing subsidy to the registered growers of 15 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar, Narowal, Kasur, Gujrat, Lahore, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin for increasing rice produce.

Farmers should immediately get themselves registered to avail the subsidy, he said, adding that more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office.

Growers should use approved varieties including Super Basmati, Basmati-515, PK-1121 (Aeromatic),Kisan Basmati, Super Basmati-2019, Super Gold, S-282, NIAB Ari-9, Ari-6, KSK-133, KSK-434,NIBGE GSR-6, NIBGE-5 and NIAB-2013, he added.

