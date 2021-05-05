Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of sesame (Til) in June and complete it by mid of July for getting a bumper crop.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, sesame cultivation should be made on maximum space.

He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July, therefore, farmers should start cultivation in June and use its high quality seed to get a bumper yield.

He said that Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be provided to growers at concessional rates on "first come, first serve" basis.