Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame (Til) immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting a bumper crop.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, sesame is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements, therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space.

He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July, therefore, farmers should start sesame cultivation immediately and use its high quality seeds to get a bumper yield.

The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had prepared high quality seeds of different sesame varieties which would be provided to growers at concessional rates on first come, first get basis, he added.