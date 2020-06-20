UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Start Sesame Cultivation Immediately

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:25 PM

Farmers advised to start sesame cultivation immediately

Farmers have been advised to start sesame cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to start sesame cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting bumper crop.

An expert of agriculture department said that sesame was playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements, therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space.

He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid-July. Therefore, farmers should start sesame cultivation immediately with using high quality seed to get bumper yield.

Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be providedto growers at concessional rates on "first come - first served" basis,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

