Farmers advised to start soybean cultivation from July end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of soybean from last week of July for a better yield.

According to agriculture extension spokesman, Soybean is a cash crop which has high value in the market. It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B, whereas, it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.