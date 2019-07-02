UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Start Soybean Cultivation From July End

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of soybean from last week of July for a better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of soybean from last week of July for a better yield.

According to agriculture extension spokesman, Soybean is a cash crop which has high value in the market. It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B, whereas, it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

