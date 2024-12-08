Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Sunflower Cultivation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The agricultural experts have advised farmers to start sunflower cultivation and complete it before January 31 by using the latest technology to get maximum production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that the agriculture department issued guidelines for the cultivation of spring sunflower crop, emphasizing its importance as a short-duration oilseed crop containing approximately 40pc high-quality oil in its seeds.

He said that the spring sunflower crop matures within 100 to 110 days, making it suitable for cultivation between two major crops. It can be grown twice a year, although the autumn crop yields less than the spring crop production. However, timely sowing is crucial for achieving higher yields, he added.

He further said that Punjab has been divided into three zones for sunflower cultivation. In the first phase, the farmers in southern Punjab districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawal Nagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Khanewal should sow sunflower from December 01 to January 31.

In the second phase, the growers in central Punjab districts including Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib should cultivate sunflower between January 01 and January 31.

In the third phase, the farmers in northern Punjab districts including Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum and Chakwal, should sow sunflower between January 01 and February 15.

He said that the peasants were advised to use clean hybrid seeds with a ratio of 2 kilograms per acre, ensuring a germination rate of 90pc and maintaining 22,000 to 23,000 plants per acre.

He recommended hybrid varieties including High Sun-33, T-40318, Agora-4, Gul Bahar-436, Axon-5270, Raina, S-278, US-666, US-444 and NKR Mini.

He emphasized that timely sowing was critical for optimal yield as delay in sowing not only reduces per-acre production but also affects the oil content of the crop.

The farmers should follow the guidelines to maximize sunflower production and achieve better quality yields, he advised.

