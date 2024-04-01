Farmers advised to start sweet potato cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of sweet potato (Shakar Qandi) immediately

and complete it up to June for bumper crop.

Spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Monday that sweet potato

was rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals.

He said that farmers

should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum space of their lands.

Its cultivation should be started from first week of April and completed it up to June as it was

the best time for its cultivation and getting maximum yield, he added.