Farmers Advised To Start Sweet Potato Cultivation Immediately
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of sweet potato (Shakar Qandi) immediately
and complete it up to June for bumper crop.
Spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Monday that sweet potato
was rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals.
He said that farmers
should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum space of their lands.
Its cultivation should be started from first week of April and completed it up to June as it was
the best time for its cultivation and getting maximum yield, he added.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA shuts snacks production unit9 minutes ago
-
17 shops sealed for mixing water in milk9 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on kite flying, traffic rules held9 minutes ago
-
Four nabbed for decanting LPG19 minutes ago
-
Muslims sit in "Itikaf" seeks Allah’s blessings, forgiveness19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin holds talks with Poultry Association to bring down chicken prices19 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of Amin Gandapur19 minutes ago
-
Labour room inaugurated at HMC29 minutes ago
-
PFA fines sale outlets in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur39 minutes ago
-
KU announces result of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 202239 minutes ago
-
Law minister welcomes lawyers' approval of inquiry commission39 minutes ago
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting49 minutes ago