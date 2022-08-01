UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Turnip Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of turnip to get maximum yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that turnip was an important vegetable of winter season as it was playing a significant role in fulfilling food requirements while it was also used in jellies, jams and other food items.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate turnip crops at maximum space of their lands; he said and added that its early cultivation could bring maximum revenue for growers due to its heavy market value.

He said that farmers should immediate prepare land for turnip crop and apply one bag of DAP and one bag of Potash at the time of cultivation.

Farmers should prefer approved varieties of turnip including Desi red, purple top, golden ball (Faisalabad), etc. and apply recommended poisons to protect the crop from fungal diseases, he said.

He said that farmers should use one kilogram healthy seed for good germination.

The field should be divided into various sections of 10-Marla each so that its weedscould be removed properly, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

