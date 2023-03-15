UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Watermelon Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it during the March to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture department, the watermelon is highly demanded during summer.

Therefore, the growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it till the end of March as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, the farmers should contact on toll free helpline of the agriculture department, field staff or nearest agriculture office, he added.

