Farmers advised to start watermelon cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of watermelon immediately

and complete it by mid of March to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, watermelon is highly demanded

during summer, therefore, growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete

it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, farmers should contact on agriculture free helpline or nearest agriculture

office, he added.