Farmers Advised To Start Watermelon Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of watermelon immediately
and complete it by mid of March to get a bumper yield.
According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, watermelon is highly demanded
during summer, therefore, growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete
it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.
For more information, farmers should contact on agriculture free helpline or nearest agriculture
office, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Tank2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations2 minutes ago
-
LESCO receives Rs 6m dues from District Jail Okara2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO inquires after health of ‘Chaudhwan terror attack’ victims12 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security arrangements for General Election 2024; 12,500 cops to be deployed12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various polling stations to review security, distribution of election material12 minutes ago
-
Voters with expired identity card can cast votes-ECP32 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt ensures best arrangements for peaceful conduct of polls: PM32 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP inspect polling arrangements in Haripur42 minutes ago
-
31 candidates including 20 independents contesting for NA-56, Rawalpindi-V52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Election campaign to end today: EC Sindh Sharifullah1 hour ago