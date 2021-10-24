UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Wheat Cultivation From November

Sun 24th October 2021

Farmers advised to start wheat cultivation from November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to start wheat cultivation from first week of November for getting better yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here on Sunday that in arid areas, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

However, in irrigated areas, wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November 1.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

He said that farmers should use one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

Farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat, so that healthy and quality seed could besown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield, the spokesman added.

