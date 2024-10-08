Farmers Advised To Start Wheat Cultivation From Mid-October
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The agriculture scientists advised wheat growers to prepare their lands to commence
wheat cultivation from mid of October for obtaining a bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Tuesday that in arid areas, farmers should start wheat cultivation from October 15 and complete it up to November 15 by using seed of approved varieties, including Fateh Jang-2026, Barani-2017, Markaz-19, MA-21, Nishat-21, Urooj-22 and Pakistan-2013.
However, growers should use seed of Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 in irrigated areas where the best time for wheat cultivation would commence from November 01.
He said that seed of approved hybrid varieties had maximum resistance against the attack of various diseases and pests. These varieties also had the capacity to give maximum production even during harsh weather conditions with minimum input cost, he added.
He advised growers to use one-and-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.
He also advised to use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy seed could be selected for cultivation because quality seed plays pivotal role in enhancing crop production.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC initiates Primary School inspection drive to enhance education standards2 minutes ago
-
Constitution to be strengthened through amendment: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Civil society organizations for stronger tobacco control measures in KP2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embraced National Vision for Proactive Disaster Management post-October 2005 earthquake: Ge ..2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding upcoming anti polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Health Department Tharparkar to Observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DHO11 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara chairs meeting on security for Chinese and foreign workers12 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on National Youth Helpline at BUITEMS12 minutes ago
-
Over 4,000 Post Cards launched into space aboard New Shepard Mission: SUPARCO12 minutes ago
-
LDA recovers valuable land, seals 10 properties12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary visits LDA Citizen Facilitation Center12 minutes ago