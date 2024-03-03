Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Take Extra Care Of Crops During Rains, Hailing

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to take extraordinary care of their crops during rains and hailing.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Sunday that although rains were beneficial for standing crops, yet they could cause severe damage if moisture increased in the air as it invited pest and fungal attack on the crop.

He said that growers should ensure weekly scouting of their crops and take appropriate steps before severity of any pest, fungal or disease attack.

He also advised growers to stop watering their wheat crops during rains. They should also postpone harvesting of sugarcane crops during rains. They should listen to weather news regularly and consult agriculture experts at their nearest agriculture office for appropriate steps to save crops from severe damage, he added.

