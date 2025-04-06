Farmers advised to take extraordinary care during wheat harvesting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to take extraordinary care during wheat harvesting, threshing and storing it as negligence during this stage can cause a colossal loss of 10 to 12 percent in the yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that wheat harvesting is a most critical stage in the entire crop cycle. Therefore, the farmers should make timely arrangements for labor, reapers, threshers, tractors, tarpaulins or plastic sheets and combine harvesters to ensure proper post-harvest handling. The farmers should also use wheat straw chopper for effective management of straw if the used combine harvesters, he added.

He urged the farmers to stay updated with weather forecasts through television or radio for planning their harvesting activities accordingly.

They should pause in harvesting and threshing immediately if the rain was predicted and the harvest should only be resumed after the weather clears. They should immediately cover the harvested wheat with a tarpaulin or plastic sheet to protect it from moisture, he added.

The spokesman further advised the farmers to make small-sized wheat bundles after harvesting and ensure that the wheat heads (spikes) are aligned in one direction for easy handing and threshing.

He also advised to set up small threshing floors (Khilyan) with proper drainage trenches around it and they should immediately shift the wheat grains without any delay from field to store after threshing it.