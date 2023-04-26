Farmers advised to use balanced fertilisers for cotton crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to use balanced fertilisers for their cotton crops to get maximum yield and avoid heavy production cost.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that farmers should get analysis of their soil first and then use fertilisers according to needs of crops. In this way, they could increase their cotton production by 25-30 per cent per acre.

He said that Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan were the main cotton areas while soil of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan had secondary level for the crop.

He said that farmers should use two bags of DAP, 3.5 bags of Urea and 1.5 bags of SOP or 1.25 bag of MOP fertilisers per acre for weak soil in main cotton belt areas, whereas 1.

5 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea and 1.5 bas of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP fertilisers were enough for middle-level soil. Similarly, 1.25 bags of DAP, 3 bags of Urea and 1.5 bags of SOP or 1.25 bags of MOP fertilizers should be used for cotton crops in heavy soil, he added.

He advised growers to use 1.75 bags of DAP, 3.25 bags of Urea and 1.25 bags of SOP or 1 bag of MOP fertilizers for weak soil in Faisalabad like areas whereas 1.5 bags of DAP, 3 bags of Urea and 1.25 bags of SOP or 1 bag of MOP fertilizers were enough for average level soil. Similarly, the farmers should use 1.25 bags of DAP, 2.5 bags of Urea and 1.25 bag of SOP or 1 bag of MOP fertilizers for per acre cotton crops cultivated in heavy soil in secondary level areas.

However, the farmers should consult the agriculture experts or field staff of Agriculture (Extension) Department before use of any fertilizers comprising of phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen, he added.