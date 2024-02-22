Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Use Laser Land Levelers Before Cultivating Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Farmers advised to use laser land levelers before cultivating crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Farmers have been advised to use laser land levelers before cultivating crops to save water and urea up to 25 % followed by getting increased production.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal informed the growers about the said use in a statement issued here Thursday.

He further said the mechanically levelled- land caused water to reach out to every sapling as it flowed across the surface quite easily.

Above all, he said the use of laser land level yields land productivity phenomenally through good water management, he described.

Dr Afzal made it clear that sandy and wetlands couldn’t be better for cultivation. However, he said it could become useful for cotton cultivation by adopting a better strategy after consulting with the agricultural experts.

