Farmers Advised To Use Latest Technology For Citrus Harvesting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers and gardeners to use the latest technology for harvesting and packing citrus fruits.

A spokesman for agriculture (extension) department said here on Wednesday that Pakistan was the 13th largest citrus producing country in the world with a total citrus export of 180 million Dollars per annum.

He said that more than 400,000 acres of land in Punjab was under citrus cultivation which was helping in producing 2.1 million tons citrus annually and in this way Punjab was contributing 95% in total citrus production of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani citrus especially seed-less organ, grapefruit and Kinnow had high demand in the international markets due to their quality and taste.

Therefore, farmers of citrus fruits should use the latest technology for harvesting and packing citrus produce so that this fruit could help farmers and gardeners to mitigate their financial constraints by fetching handsome price in the market.

He also advised growers to seek guidance from the field staff of the agriculture department for plucking citrus fruits, its packing and transporting so that this fruit could get maximum price in the market.

