Farmers advised to use Pink Bollworms machine to control unseasonal pest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pink Bollworm Manager developed by CCRI for control of unseasonal cotton worms has tremendous results and its use has given considerable control, said the Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI).

In a message to farmers here on Monday, he stated that after the last picking, on an average area of one hectare of cotton, with the help of Pink Bollworm Manager Machine, commonly known as" Honja" if on an average 3 stalks are removed per plant, farmers can get 275 kg of cottonseeds.

If the cost of crack is at least Rs 4,000 per 40 kg. An additional amount of Rs 27,500 will be earned from use while the total cost of this machine operated in one hectare such as diesel and labour is about Rs 2,500.

By subtracting the expenses in this way, we will get a cash profit of Rs 25,000 per hectare.

According to unconfirmed estimates, the use of this machine would save 60 to 70 percent of the cost as they spend on controlling Pink Bollworms, he concluded.