Farmers Advised To Use Urea Carefully

Published March 03, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Agriculture department has advised the farmers to use nitrogen fertiliser (urea) carefully to obtain good quantity of wheat yield from per acre of land.

According to Agriculture spokesman, here on Friday, farmers must use Urea for 50 to 55 days to achieve better production of wheat.

"Use of Urea more than required quantity leads to less production of wheat." Farmers should seek guidance from the staff of the Agriculture Extension Department before using nitrogen fertiliser (urea), he said.

