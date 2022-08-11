Farmers advised to use yellow sticky traps to control white fly growth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr. Zahid Mahmood in a message on Thursday advised farmers to use yellow sticky traps to fend off attack of white fly on their cotton crop field.

He said the very modus operandi was first-time brought to fore by agriculture scientists of CCRI. Use of laced yellow cards or boxes was proved very effective to halt upbringing of white fly, he added.

The director said yellow colour attracted white fly and as soon as the fly came to sit on the card, it sticked to the box that significantly reduced its growth.

He said these yellow-coloured traps could be fixed around and middle of the crop. He instructed farmers to label traps on at least ten boxes to be placed per acres of the crop.

He informed that a female white fly lay 100-150 eggs which could be ceased to grow better by using yellowish coloured traps.