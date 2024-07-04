Open Menu

Farmers, Agriculture Department Urged To Jointly Work For Achieving Self-sufficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-sufficiency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal has urged the farmers and the Agriculture Department on Thursday to work together for development of agriculture sector and to make the province self-sufficient

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal has urged the farmers and the Agriculture Department on Thursday to work together for development of agriculture sector and to make the province self-sufficient.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held under rural investment and institutional support project for the farmers of the merged districts to provide them support for agricultural machinery, land smoothing, geological protection, water conservation, bee breeding and environmental protection.

On the occasion, a draw was held to select farmers for the project at Model Farm Services Center Bara district Khyber.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that we have to highlight the need for joint efforts to make our province self-sufficient in food. He urged the farmers to take benefit from the expertise of agricultural experts.

He said that the aim of the project was to provide employment opportunities for area people and to improve financial position of merged district landowners by providing them assistance and needed expertise.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture From Employment

Recent Stories

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

9 seconds ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

10 seconds ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

12 seconds ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

13 seconds ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

8 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

8 minutes ago
Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy r ..

Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions

8 minutes ago
 e-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citiz ..

E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle num ..

8 minutes ago
 JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocatio ..

JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota

8 minutes ago
 Minister directs timely completion of work on floo ..

Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects

22 minutes ago
 Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route de ..

Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied

22 minutes ago
 KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident vic ..

KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan