Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-sufficiency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal has urged the farmers and the Agriculture Department on Thursday to work together for development of agriculture sector and to make the province self-sufficient.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held under rural investment and institutional support project for the farmers of the merged districts to provide them support for agricultural machinery, land smoothing, geological protection, water conservation, bee breeding and environmental protection.

On the occasion, a draw was held to select farmers for the project at Model Farm Services Center Bara district Khyber.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that we have to highlight the need for joint efforts to make our province self-sufficient in food. He urged the farmers to take benefit from the expertise of agricultural experts.

He said that the aim of the project was to provide employment opportunities for area people and to improve financial position of merged district landowners by providing them assistance and needed expertise.