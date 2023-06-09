UrduPoint.com

Farmers Appreciate Federal Government For Presenting Farmer-friendly Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Farmers appreciate federal government for presenting farmer-friendly budget

Government has announced various revolutionary measures to strengthen country's agriculture sector in federal budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Government has announced various revolutionary measures to strengthen country's agriculture sector in federal budget 2023-24.

A progressive farmer from Sahiwal Asif Maqsood said this while talking to APP on Friday.

He said, "It seems that federal government has paid special attention towards agriculture sector while preparing the budget 2023-24 and is committed to make country's farmers prosperous." He said that enhancing of agriculture credit limit up to Rs 2,250 billion was very good step to motivate farming community.

Asif said that different incentives like subsidy on imported urea, tax exemption to newly set up agro based industrial units, concessional loans for agro based SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), withdrawal of all duties and taxes on combined harvesters, dryers, rice planters and seeders, withdrawal of all duties and taxes on imported seeds, solarization of 50,000 agriculture tube wells etc would definitely yield positive results for agriculture sector and country's economy.

Another agriculturist Usman Waqas from Pakpattan said that agriculture was the backbone of the economy so uplift of this sector was vital. He appreciated the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for announcing various incentives for the agriculture sector and said that these steps would definitely help in catering the needs of the sector. Budget truly depicted federal government's farmer-friendly approach, he added.

