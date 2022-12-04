UrduPoint.com

Farmers Asked Not To Pay Heed To Wrong Information About Black Coloured Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022

Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information about black coloured wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers not to pay heed to wrong information spread on social media regarding black coloured wheat.

According to Agriculture department sources here on Saturday, farmers should use agriculture department recommended seeds for sowing of wheat.

Legal action was being initiated against those selling unapproved black coloured wheat. Farmers must stay vigilant not to get deceived by profiteers, sources added.

