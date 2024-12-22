Open Menu

Farmers Asked To Apply For Shifting Tube-wells To Solar Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Farmers asked to apply for shifting tube-wells to solar power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube-wells to solar power.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Sunday that the programme was aimed at cutting cost of production besides reducing energy crisis.

He said that interested farmers could submit their applications by December 31.

A subsidy of Rs 500,000 would be provided on tube well of 5 kilowatts, Rs 750,000 on 15 kilowatts and Rs 10,00,000 on 20 kilowatts of tube wells, he added.

He further said that this initiative would help farmers to get rid of high electricity bills besides protecting environment.

More Stories From Pakistan