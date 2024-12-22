Farmers Asked To Apply For Shifting Tube-wells To Solar Power
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube-wells to solar power.
A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Sunday that the programme was aimed at cutting cost of production besides reducing energy crisis.
He said that interested farmers could submit their applications by December 31.
A subsidy of Rs 500,000 would be provided on tube well of 5 kilowatts, Rs 750,000 on 15 kilowatts and Rs 10,00,000 on 20 kilowatts of tube wells, he added.
He further said that this initiative would help farmers to get rid of high electricity bills besides protecting environment.
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers asked to apply for shifting tube-wells to solar power1 minute ago
-
Unity and dialogue vital for progress: Amir Muqam11 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA imposes fines on vehicles, recovers excess fares31 minutes ago
-
CM Secretariat takes notice of dilapidated pillars on Joint Road41 minutes ago
-
ADC attends Christmas celebration41 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hazy day41 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits arrested, 3 escape after police encounter1 hour ago
-
04 drug peddlers held during operation1 hour ago
-
Security beefed up for Christmas, New Year night1 hour ago
-
2 cops suspended over abuse of powers1 hour ago
-
Six held on violation of tenancy law1 hour ago
-
Schools asked to set up Environmental Societies till Jan 311 hour ago