Farmers Asked To Avoid Burning Residue Of Wheat Crops
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to avoid burning residue of wheat crop for protection of the environment which is vital for human health.
Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Division Khalid Mahmood said here on Wednesday that burning residue of the wheat increased pollution level in the atmosphere in addition to damaging the organic matter in the soil which reduced the fertility and productivity of the land.
He said that burning residues of wheat, paddy, maize and other crops is an offense under Section 7 of Punjab Environmental Protection Law, hence its violation can lead to the criminal case against farmers besides heavy financial penalties.
He appealed to the farmers to follow the laws by demonstrating a responsible citizen.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed6 minutes ago
-
May 9 tragedy: Time to forge unity against inimical forces; award exemplary punishment to attackers6 minutes ago
-
PASSCO to purchase 2 lac bags wheat in Mian Channu6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide education, health facilities6 minutes ago
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML16 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city16 minutes ago
-
Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes16 minutes ago
-
PU to provide skilled graduates to insurance industry16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished26 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held26 minutes ago
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope36 minutes ago