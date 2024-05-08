Open Menu

Farmers Asked To Avoid Burning Residue Of Wheat Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to avoid burning residue of wheat crop for protection of the environment which is vital for human health.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Division Khalid Mahmood said here on Wednesday that burning residue of the wheat increased pollution level in the atmosphere in addition to damaging the organic matter in the soil which reduced the fertility and productivity of the land.

He said that burning residues of wheat, paddy, maize and other crops is an offense under Section 7 of Punjab Environmental Protection Law, hence its violation can lead to the criminal case against farmers besides heavy financial penalties.

He appealed to the farmers to follow the laws by demonstrating a responsible citizen.

