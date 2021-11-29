UrduPoint.com

Farmers Asked To Complete Late Wheat Cultivation By Dec 15

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

Farmers asked to complete late wheat cultivation by Dec 15

The agricultural exporters have advised farmers to complete late cultivation of wheat crop till Dec 15 at every cost and use 60-kilogram seed instead of 50-kg

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The agricultural exporters have advised farmers to complete late cultivation of wheat crop till Dec 15 at every cost and use 60-kilogram seed instead of 50-kg.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here Monday, "November is the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain will decrease gradually if the cultivation will be late after November". However, the farmers should use 60-kilogram wheat seed per acre instead of 50-kg till Dec 15 if they failed to cultivate it during November, he added.

He further said that the farmers should also use one and half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2016, Johar-2016, Pakistan-3013, Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011. "These varieties are not only disease resistant but have also the capacity of giving maximum production", he added.

