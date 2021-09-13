Farmers asked to complete potato cultivation by mid-October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it by mid-October to get a better yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that potato was used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that last half of September is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space.