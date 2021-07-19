UrduPoint.com
Farmers Asked To Complete Sesame Cultivation By July-end

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Farmers asked to complete sesame cultivation by July-end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has advised farmers to complete cultivation of sesame (til) by July-end, as late sowing can hamper the production and grain quality.

According to a spokesman for the department, sesame is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements.

Therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum area. He said that although most suitable time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid July, yet farmers should complete the process by the end of July and use high quality seed.

He said that Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be provided to growers at concessional rates.

