Farmers Asked To Complete Sowing Of Late Wheat Varieties Before Dec 10

Published December 01, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Agriculture experts have asked farmers to complete sowing of late wheat varieties before December 10 and where necessary they can opt for dry sowing to avoid extraordinary delay.

Agriculture spokesman, in a statement on Friday said farmers from irrigated areas should sow registered late seed varieties including Urooj-22, Dilkash-20, Bakhar Star, Anaj-2017, Zincol-2016, Johar-2016, Borlag-2016, Ujala-2016 and Faisalabad-2008.

Farmers should get seeds from Punjab Seed Corporation or its registered dealers. Seeds should undergo anti-fungus treatment before sowing. Farmers should also sow at least two lines of canola per acre as it will save their wheat crop from Aphid and would also improve edible oil production.

Two bags of Urea, two bags of DAP, a bag of SOP/MOP per acre be applied in weak fertile land. The combination of fertilizers should be 1.5 bags of DAP, 1.75 bags of Urea and one bag of SOP/MOP in medium fertile land while fertile land should get 1.25 bags of DAP, 1.5 bags of Urea and a bag of SOP/MOP per acre.

In case farmers miss Phosphorus application at sowing time, they can apply it with the first water application.

In case of late sowing, a full quantity of fertilizers be applied at the time of sowing.

Weedicides be applied after field inspection and in consultation with officials to eliminate weeds.

