Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabeer Ahmad Khan has said that the country is earning almost $4 billion annually by importing paddy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabeer Ahmad Khan has said that the country is earning almost $4 billion annually by importing paddy.

He said this while addressing a seminar held on creating awareness among farmers to keep paddy and vegetables free from harmful effects of pesticides in Sialkot, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab Agriculture Department was implementing a programme worth over Rs 310 million to keep residues of paddy and vegetable free from harmful effects of pesticides.

He said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness among paddy growers so that they could protect their crop from harmful effects of pesticides besides following modern methods of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to achieve desired results.

He said, "Crops which are free from effects of pesticides ultimately help to boost export of agricultural commodities."

It was told in the seminar that under this programme capacity building of 25,000 farmers and extension workers was being carried out on annual basis.