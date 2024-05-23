Farmers Asked To Follow Modern Methods Of Pest Management
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabeer Ahmad Khan has said that the country is earning almost $4 billion annually by importing paddy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabeer Ahmad Khan has said that the country is earning almost $4 billion annually by importing paddy.
He said this while addressing a seminar held on creating awareness among farmers to keep paddy and vegetables free from harmful effects of pesticides in Sialkot, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
He said that the Punjab Agriculture Department was implementing a programme worth over Rs 310 million to keep residues of paddy and vegetable free from harmful effects of pesticides.
He said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness among paddy growers so that they could protect their crop from harmful effects of pesticides besides following modern methods of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to achieve desired results.
He said, "Crops which are free from effects of pesticides ultimately help to boost export of agricultural commodities."
It was told in the seminar that under this programme capacity building of 25,000 farmers and extension workers was being carried out on annual basis.
Recent Stories
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs
Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers2 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms8 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for development of Balo ..14 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs14 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake affected14 minutes ago
-
Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM27 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas27 minutes ago
-
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari ..1 hour ago
-
LCCI president offers condolences at Iranian consulate1 hour ago