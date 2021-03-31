Farmers asked to follow SOPs during wheat harvesting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The wheat growers should follow all preventive measures and corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during harvesting, threshing and storage of wheat crop.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, in his message issued for farmers here on Wednesday, said that all necessary arrangements should be finalised before starting harvesting and threshing of the crop.

He asked farmers to harvest the crop through a brush-cutter, cutter-binder, rapper or combined harvester and keep the bundles of crop small.

He said that before harvesting, cleanliness of the godowns should be ensured besides pest scouting.