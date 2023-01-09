Farmers asked to join wheat production contest 2022-23 till Jan 31

The Punjab Government has invited applications from farmers till Jan 31 to join the wheat production contest 2022-23 under a national project for the enhancement of wheat production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Government has invited applications from farmers till Jan 31 to join the wheat production contest 2022-23 under a national project for the enhancement of wheat production.

Agriculture spokesman said on Monday that farmers owning five acres or more land can join the contest. Those having joint landholding, Mazareen, or those who have acquired land on rent, can participate in the competition too.

However, Mazareen and those who are cultivating wheat on rented agricultural land should also provide verification from the tahsil committee.

It was mandatory for the participants that they have used registered wheat varieties. Application forms can be obtained from the agriculture offices or downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

Legislators, their family members, officials in BS-17 and above, and officials of revenue and agriculture departments are not entitled to join, says an official release.

Moreover, the progressive farmers who are part of the district or divisional committees would also be disallowed to participate, it adds.