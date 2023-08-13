Open Menu

Farmers Asked To Prepare Land For Carrot Cultivation In September

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands for starting cultivation of carrot from September as late sowing could hamper the production.

According to a spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department, the carrot is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of the carrot over maximum space of the lands because its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it would also help the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.

He said that September was the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot crops. Hence, the growers should prepare their lands for commencing its cultivation with the advent of September so that they could get maximum yield because late sowing could decrease the quality as well as quantity of the production, he added.

