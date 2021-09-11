UrduPoint.com

Farmers Asked To Start Carrot Cultivation Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately and complete it by end of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Saturday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of people but it is also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

