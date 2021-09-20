Farmers asked to start carrot cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately and complete it by end of October to get good yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that farmers should grow approved varieties of carrot over maximum space because its production not only plays a vital role in meeting food requirements of the people but also help growers mitigate their financial issues.

September-October is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot, he added.