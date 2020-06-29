UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Asked To Store Rainwater

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Farmers asked to store rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of rain-fed areas to make proper arrangements to store rain water.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that it was highly important to utilize rainwater in most effective manner in rain-fed areas.

He said, "Kharif crops directly benefit from rainwater in Barani areas, whereas Rabi crops in these areas are grown with the help of moisture obtained as a result of rains during Monsoon season."He said that farmers should follow Agriculture department recommended guidelines to save rainwater to achieve better results.

Spokesman further suggested the growers to pay special attention towards removal of weeds as this helped maintain moisture and nutritional elements of the land.

