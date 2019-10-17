UrduPoint.com
Farmers Asked To Submit Registration Form For Procurement Of Seeds By Oct 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

The district agriculture department has asked farmers to get their registration form from the department and submit it with CNIC and other necessary documents by Oct 21

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The district agriculture department has asked farmers to get their registration form from the department and submit it with CNIC and other necessary documents by Oct 21.

The department has said in official communiqu that the seeds would be available at agriculture extension department and Government Seed Form Pinyan, Model Form Services Centre new Haripur University and union councils affiliated with District Director Agriculture.

It said wheat seeds would be provided to farmers from October 24 as part of government measures to increase wheat production across the province.

The seeds would be provided to registered farmers on certain terms and conditions, adding that one sack of 50kg seed would be provided for one acre of land.

Initially the farmers would have to pay price of the wheat and later 50 percent discount would be given on seed after successful cultivation of the crop, it said. Every farmer would be bound to implement recommendations of agriculture department while sowing the crop.

The provincial and district supervising staff would supervise the sowing of seeds as per the recommendations of the department.

