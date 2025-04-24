Farmers asked to tie wheat bundles with residue, not rope

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department has directed wheat farmers to tie the bundles of wheat with wheat residue instead of tying them with rope after harvesting.

Deputy Director Agriculture Department (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan said in a message that farmers should use wheat residue to tie the bundles and should not show any negligence so that they do not face any difficulty during threshing.

He said that special care should be taken to remove non-type plants during wheat harvesting and in areas where there has been rain in the past few days, the wheat should be harvested only after it has dried well.

He said that if the moisture content in the wheat grains is more than 10 per cent, then in this case, farmers may face difficulties in selling the wheat to the food department or flour mills.