Farmers Asked To Tie Wheat Bundles With Residue, Not Rope
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department has directed wheat farmers to tie the bundles of wheat with wheat residue instead of tying them with rope after harvesting.
Deputy Director Agriculture Department (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan said in a message that farmers should use wheat residue to tie the bundles and should not show any negligence so that they do not face any difficulty during threshing.
He said that special care should be taken to remove non-type plants during wheat harvesting and in areas where there has been rain in the past few days, the wheat should be harvested only after it has dried well.
He said that if the moisture content in the wheat grains is more than 10 per cent, then in this case, farmers may face difficulties in selling the wheat to the food department or flour mills.
Recent Stories
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers asked to tie wheat bundles with residue, not rope6 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary thinking in education, research, policy true path to progress: Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhut ..6 minutes ago
-
Rural Women in Sukkur empower themselves through LSO formation6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Cardiac Center at BVH6 minutes ago
-
Chinese language skills key to future job prospects, CM aide6 minutes ago
-
CEO health reviews anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
BISEB announces 9th, 10tth exams from June 12 in N Waziristan16 minutes ago
-
PPSC full commission approves key reforms in exam syllabus16 minutes ago
-
Khalid appointed as KP Secretary Information16 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over sewerage upgrade project worth ¥1.236 bln to Multan to improve urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
Local PPP leader’s brother killed over children dispute26 minutes ago
-
Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident26 minutes ago