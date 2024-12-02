Farmers Backbone Of Country's Economy, Says Tareen
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
A stable agricultural economy is vital for Pakistan's progress, and the sugar industry plays a significant role in strengthening the country's economic foundation while fulfilling domestic needs and earning valuable foreign exchange, said Jahangir Khan Tareen during his visit to JK Sugar Mills in Mian Channu
Accompanied by Ali Khan Tareen, Jahangir Tareen engaged with local farmers and reviewed the mill's operations. He emphasized the pivotal role of farmers in the country's agricultural sector, stating, "Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their progress will strengthen and foster economic growth.
" He also highlighted that JK Mills is paying Rs 400 per maund to farmers as part of their commitment to fair practices.
During his interaction, Tareen reassured farmers of his commitment to their welfare, adding, "We remain committed to supporting farmers by ensuring timely payments and providing them with the best possible facilities."
Farmers expressed their gratitude to Tareen and the mill's management for their dedication to resolving challenges faced by sugarcane suppliers. They appreciated the mill's commitment to upholding ethical practices and providing financial security.
