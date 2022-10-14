UrduPoint.com

Farmers Being Encouraged To Cultivate Wheat

October 14, 2022

Applications have been sought from farmers belonging to rain-fed and canal water areas to cultivate wheat on exhibiting plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Applications have been sought from farmers belonging to rain-fed and canal water areas to cultivate wheat on exhibiting plots.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Friday that this step had been taken under national programme aimed at boosting per acre production of wheat. He said as per eligibility criteria farmers belonging to canal water areas should posses 5 to 12.

5 acres of land whereas farmers of rain-fed areas should have land upto 25 acres. Successful candidates of balloting would be bound to cultivate the exhibiting plots as per the recommendations of the agriculture department. This initiative was best method to encourage farmers and to promote wheat sowing, he maintained.

Terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form and the forms could be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Spokesman said, "The Last date for submission of the applications is October 20."

