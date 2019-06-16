UrduPoint.com
Farmer's Body Criticises Sindh Budget Over Non Provision Of Relief To Growers

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Farmer's body criticises Sindh budget over non provision of relief to growers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, has said the provincial budget had not provided the required relief to the farmers.

The farmers' representatives at a meeting of the SCA at its office here on Sunday lamented that the subsidy on fertilizer had not been restored.

The meeting, chaired by SCA's President Qabool Muhammad Khatian, also deplored that the prices of agricultural machinery and inputs had increased manifold due to depreciation Pakistan rupee against Dollar.

The farmers also expressed concern about shortage of water at Kotri barrage while demanding that the authorities should take notice of the water theft.

"Around 26,000 cusecs water is measured in downstream of Sukkur barrage.

But the water which reaches Kotri is only 12,500 cusecs. The government should take notice of where the water loss occurs," they said.

The farmers said Sindh government's budget 2019-20 had failed to provide relief to the farmers while there were also no meaningful projects for improvement of agriculture sector.

"A sense of deprivation and pessimism has been created by the budgets among the farmers," the farmers said.

The SCA's General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Nabi Bux Sathio, Mir Abdul Kareem Talpur, Haji Nisar Memon, Muhammad Khan Sarejo and other representatives of the farmers attended the meeting.

The farmers from Karachi, Sukkur, Ghotki and Sanghar districts attended the meeting through the video link.

