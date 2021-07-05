Farmers booked on water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 41 farmers were booked on the charge of stealing canal water in a village within Kurr police limits.

According to police, on the report of Irrigation department officer Tauqeer Abbas, police registered cases against farmers Siddiq Ahmed and 40 others of chak 598-GB.

According to Irrigation officials, the farmers were stealing canal water by using various techniques.