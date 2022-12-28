Farmers call for basic facilities provision in seminar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Bait-ul-Mal district Muzaffargarh, Abdul Hussain Taragar and former UC Chairman Muneer Mustafai on Wednesday emphasized that the Farmer's Day should be observed with the provision of agri-inputs on subsidized rates.

Addressing a seminar held here, they both said that farmers should be provided with quality fertilizer which is short in the market to reap crops.

They said peasants were passing through a crisis-like situation nowadays due to water shortage coupled with costly fuel.

Deputy Director Agricultural Rana Habib, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Akram and other dignitaries also attended the seminar.