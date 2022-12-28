UrduPoint.com

Farmers Call For Basic Facilities Provision In Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Farmers call for basic facilities provision in seminar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Bait-ul-Mal district Muzaffargarh, Abdul Hussain Taragar and former UC Chairman Muneer Mustafai on Wednesday emphasized that the Farmer's Day should be observed with the provision of agri-inputs on subsidized rates.

Addressing a seminar held here, they both said that farmers should be provided with quality fertilizer which is short in the market to reap crops.

They said peasants were passing through a crisis-like situation nowadays due to water shortage coupled with costly fuel.

Deputy Director Agricultural Rana Habib, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Akram and other dignitaries also attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Muzaffargarh Market

Recent Stories

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

11 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

11 hours ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.