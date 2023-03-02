UrduPoint.com

Farmers Can Apply For Sunflower Production Competition By March 15

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Farmers can apply for sunflower production competition by March 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Department Sialkot Dr. Sajjad Mehmood has said that, under the promotion of the National Program of Cultivation for Oilseeds, farmers should submit their applications for participation in the sunflower production competition by March 15.

He stated this while talking to APP here Thursday. DD Agriculture Extension said that under the national plan to increase the production of oilseeds, Sialkot and other districts including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur and Vehari, male and female cultivators owning 3 or more than 3 acres of cultivable land would be eligible to apply.

In this regard, contract farmers can also apply after getting the documents verified by the tehsil committee, he added.

He said that the participant in the production competition must have three acres of adjacent canola crops in which any of the approved and certified varieties of the Punjab Agriculture Department had been cultivated, can submit for the competition.

DD Agriculture Extension said that the conditions for the competition was mentioned in the application form which can be obtained free of cost from the office of the concerned Deputy Director and Divisional Director or can be downloaded from the website of the Agriculture Department www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form will also be acceptable.

He said that the farmers should submit the applications in the office of the concerned Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) of their district by March 15, 2023.

