UrduPoint.com

Farmers Can Earn Huge Profits By Cultivating Oil Crops: Dr Sajjad Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Farmers can earn huge profits by cultivating oil crops: Dr Sajjad Mehmood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood has said that the government of Pakistan spends a lot of foreign exchange annually on the import of edible oil. He said farmers could earn huge profits by cultivating oil crops and could make the country self-sufficient in edible oil production.

He expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of farmers in Kalasswala here on Tuesday. The main objective of the gathering was to attract farmers towards sunflower cultivation, he added.

Assistant Director Sajjad Haider, Agriculture Officer Kalasswala Ashfaq Ahmad Wirk and Agriculture Officer Chohan Muhammad Kamran Bajwa also expressed their views on the occasion.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood said that the suitable time for sunflower cultivation had started in Sialkot district.

According to the recommendations of the Department of Agriculture, more than 20 tons per acre could be obtained by using quality seeds and fertilizers.

Those farmers who could not cultivate wheat in time due to any reason, sunflower cultivation would be profitable for them, he remarkedDr Sajjad said that the staff of the Agriculture Department was always ready to support those farmers, who want to cultivate sunflower.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Agriculture Oil Sialkot Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

17 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

32 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

55 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.