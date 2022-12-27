Farmers can earn huge profits by cultivating oil crops: Dr Sajjad Mehmood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood has said that the government of Pakistan spends a lot of foreign exchange annually on the import of edible oil. He said farmers could earn huge profits by cultivating oil crops and could make the country self-sufficient in edible oil production.

He expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of farmers in Kalasswala here on Tuesday. The main objective of the gathering was to attract farmers towards sunflower cultivation, he added.

Assistant Director Sajjad Haider, Agriculture Officer Kalasswala Ashfaq Ahmad Wirk and Agriculture Officer Chohan Muhammad Kamran Bajwa also expressed their views on the occasion.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood said that the suitable time for sunflower cultivation had started in Sialkot district.

According to the recommendations of the Department of Agriculture, more than 20 tons per acre could be obtained by using quality seeds and fertilizers.

Those farmers who could not cultivate wheat in time due to any reason, sunflower cultivation would be profitable for them, he remarkedDr Sajjad said that the staff of the Agriculture Department was always ready to support those farmers, who want to cultivate sunflower.